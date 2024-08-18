Salvini, no party of Vannacci: “We laugh about it with him”

“The left is attacking the League and the government. Some newspapers are inventing Vannacci’s parties that don’t exist. This morning I heard from Vannacci via text message, we laugh about these surreal reconstructions that have the credibility of Mickey Mouse”. This is what Deputy Prime Minister and leader of the League Matteo Salvini said in a live broadcast on social media. “Vannacci will be in Pontida at the big rally on Sunday 6 October – he added – There will be Roberto Vannacciwith the League, not with other parties, make your peace with it”.

Salvini: “We work well with Meloni, newspapers invent fights”

“With Meloni we spent an afternoon of break, of serenity and family, because beyond politics there is friendship, there are human relationships, esteem and trust. We work well together, the newspapers know it and they invent controversies and arguments that do not exist, neither on Rai nor on the European Commissioner”. Thus the deputy prime minister and leader of the League Matteo Salvini, in a live broadcast on social media.

Salvini: “Fitto has the numbers to be an excellent EU commissioner”

“Raffaele Fitto has all the credentials to be an excellent European Commissioner appointed by this government.” This is what Deputy Prime Minister and Lega leader Matteo Salvini said in a live broadcast on social media, the day after his meeting in Puglia with Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.