Clash in the majority after the decision of Salvini to convene the square for the next one November 4 on the occasion of Armed Forces Day. The terrorism alarm worries Italy and the Minister of Defense Crosetto had decided to reduce the demonstrations that day to a minimum. But precisely for that date the Northern League leader chose to gather the people for a meeting anti-Islam initiative. Decision – we read in Il Fatto Quotidiano – which infuriated the allies, FdI and FI will not take part in this procession. But Salvini goes straight: “I do it for freedom and security against Islamic terrorism“, says the leader of the League, dedicating the demonstration to Oriana Fallaci who spoke out very harshly against Islam.

It’s a shame – continues Il Fatto – that the Northern League organizes the square precisely in a moment of maximum alert in which the Minister of Defense Guido Crosetto went so far as to reduce the initiatives of November 4th to a minimum and the parade at the Circus Maximus precisely for security reasons: Crosetto will be at the altar of the Fatherland, then in Cagliari with Mattarella and the demonstrations in 20 cities they will be reduced to the bone. The Minister of Defense prefers not to respond publicly to Salvini but those who spoke to us define it very irritated for the colleague’s initiative. In the evening on Rai 1 Crosetto seems to be speaking to the Northern League member when he calls for “prudence”, asking not to turn on the “ideological clash with Islam” and explains: “If the ideology starts again then it doesn’t take much for an attack“.

