Salvini: “No to the ESM, right decision. Giorgetti? He is not weakened”

Matteo Salvini appears resolute in rejecting the European Stability Mechanism, considering it a threat to Italy. After rejection by the Chamber of Deputies of ratify the bailout fundthe vice-president of the Council states that the League carried out an important battle and argues that the people of Europe should thank them for blocking the Mes.

The Vice President of the Council, during a visit to the Buzzi hospital in Milan, comments on the situation, underlining that no “Italian case” occurred after the rejection of the Mes. He states that the Italian economy is solid and growing more than countries such as France and Germany. Salvini harshly criticizes the European Stability Mechanismcalling it “useless, outdated, unused and harmful.”

The leader of the League underlines that the Chamber exercised its democratic right by rejecting the ratification of the bailout fund. He responds to those on the left who had predicted catastrophic scenarios, noting that, on the contrary, it spread decreased.

Regarding the statements of Giancarlo Giorgettiwho had indicated the economic and financial interest in approving the Mes, Salvini states that, although there was political interest, the conditions were not favourable, also rejecting the idea of ​​a weakening of the Minister of Economy and highlighting that the choice to reject the Mes it was coherent and done for the good of Italians.

Salvini denies friction within the centre-rightdefining the vote as pragmatic and stating that the League has always maintained the same position over the years. Regarding the rumors of differences within the coalition, he states that the abstention of Forza Italia had been widely communicated and does not represent any problem, supporting the unity of the compact majority.

