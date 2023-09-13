Salvini challenged by an activist at the League congress

Lega leader Matteo Salvini was challenged by an activist during the Northern League regional congress in Lazio. In fact, during the speech by the deputy prime minister and minister of infrastructure, a young woman entered the room with a sign on which it was written: “Enough war on NGOs, criminal government”.

A girl protests Salvini by displaying a sign: “Enough war on NGOs”. Him: “A round of applause for the next Sanremo valley”. pic.twitter.com/3ffb4Z1vlf — Alekos Prete (@AlekosPrete) September 12, 2023

Salvini immediately responded by mocking the protester: “Okay, long live the NGOs. A round of applause to the next valley of the Sanremo Festival. De gustibus non disputandum est”.

“Let’s say that Minister Valditara’s idea of ​​reintroducing voting in conduct will be useful to many people – added the leader of the League – And this makes me reflect on the fact that I don’t feel superior, but I feel different”.

Salvini, therefore, concluded: “We end this antics here with a smile and with irony. Imagine instead if one of us had gone to a left-wing context to contest what pandemonium would have happened. Long live freedom.”