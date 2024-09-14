Matteo returns to talk about the future of the Italian automotive sector Salvini. As Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Transport and Infrastructure, he was the protagonist at the inauguration of the Turin Motor Show: “I’m for the free market, but we cannot become a colony of China. I think we have to allow Italian industry to work, then the Chinese arrive and everyone is free to choose”. In short, as in the case of electric, Salvini’s position is one of neutrality: always leaving the final consumer the choice of purchase.

Salvini provokes Stellantis

Ansa, moreover, reports of an exchange between the minister and Stellantiswhich has a significant presence at the Turin Motor Show with models from all nine brands. “I would ask you to ask the company how the billions and billions of euros of funding and public contributions have been used over the years and what the industrial future is”Salvini’s provocation. Stellantis’ response was immediate: “Come and visit the Italian factories, for evaluate in person the investments we are making to overcome this transition phase and guarantee Italy a future based on sustainability, technology and innovation”.

Petrol and diesel ban from 2035

Disagreements aside, Salvini then focused on the Stop the sale of petrol and diesel vehicles from 2035: “Next week I will be in Budapest with my fellow European transport ministers to bring back common sense and make it prevail over ideology. We are for technological neutrality which means that from now to the next 30 years you can buy an electric car, but to outlaw and remove from the market in 10 years internal combustion engines, petrol and diesel, is a economic, social, industrial and environmental suicide without any sense. The goal is to protect the environment, but also millions of workers in the sector.”