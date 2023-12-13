Transport strike, Salvini precepts it: “No to paralysis two weeks before Christmas”

“With the reduction to 4 hours of local public transport strike proclaimed for the day after tomorrow, “the right to strike and the right to mobility of citizens are safeguarded”. This was underlined by the deputy prime minister and minister of Infrastructure and Transport, Matteo Salvini, explaining, on 24 Mattino on Radio 24, the decision taken last night with the order reducing the protest from 24 to 4 hours. In yesterday's meeting at MIT, “I asked the unions for a sign of responsibility: 9 days before Christmas, a 24-hour strike would mean chaos, think what it means to leave 20 million people stranded”. “The right to ask for more adequate wages is sacrosanct, but Italy cannot be paralyzed for a whole day, close to Christmas”, Salvini tells Radio 24. With the ordinance “I have however guaranteed the right to strike limited to 4 hours and the two rights are safeguarded”, he assures.

READ ALSO: 24-hour transport strike on 12/15. Salvini: “Let's freeze it”. The flat no

Media strike, Salvini: “Anyone who disobeys orders pays consequences”

“Whoever disobeys and pays the consequences that the legislation provides. Often the unions to get membership and get involved union battles each other risks causing workers to get involved”. This is the warning that comes from the deputy prime minister and minister of Infrastructure and Transport, Matteo Salvini, on 24 Mattino on Radio 24, on the USB's announcement to disobey the precept. For Salvini , “we cannot have a strike a week, it is an abuse of an instrument that is sacrosanct but which damages the rest of the workers”. Rather, the minister's commitment “is to help workers obtain increases but it is not by blocking the 'Italy helps the workers every other week”, says Salvini on Radio 24. On the possible protest of the “snail buses” he says: “They threatened to go slowly to Rome, I work there and live a good part of the week, let's say that you wouldn't notice a big difference compared to the daily cruising speed.”

Transport strike, Salvini: “The bridge over the Strait is not a public work that will unite only Sicily and Calabria, but all of Italy”

“Let there be one minimum participation of Sicily and Calabria It seems reasonable to me. If so far they put in 10 percent and the State puts in 90 percent it seems right to me.” This was stated by the deputy prime minister and minister of Infrastructure and Transport Matteo Salvini speaking on 24 Mattino on Radio 24 about the planned financing system for the work from the amendment presented yesterday to the maneuver. This participation, Salvini underlines, “was shared with the presidents” of the two Regions. The bridge over the Strait “is not a public work that will only unite Sicily and Calabria, but all of Italy” and it is “a ring that connects tens of billions more that we are investing in infrastructure in Sicily and Calabria”.

Salvini: “Mes? The League's position has always been clear, no to ratification”

“The Mes, many have said, it is not a current tool and it is not a tool that can be useful to Italy. Fortunately, Italian banks are healthy, German ones perhaps a little less so. We will talk about it when it comes to deciding, to date it does not seem to me that the ESM is a useful tool for Italy and Italians”. This was said by the deputy prime minister and minister of Infrastructure and Transport, Matteo Salvini, on 24 Mattino on Radio 24. On the ratification of the ESM “the League's position has always been clear”, he underlines. Is it therefore a 'no'? “Absolutely”, replies Salvini on Radio 24.

Salvini: “From Meloni attack on Draghi? Strange, they have always had a good relationship”

“It seems to me that they have always had a good relationship, it seems strange to me that he could attack the President Draghi“. This was said by the deputy prime minister and minister of Infrastructure and Transport, Matteo Salvini, thus responding to a question on the words of the Prime Minister, Giorgia Meloni, on the former prime minister Mario Draghi, in communications yesterday in the Chamber, on 24 Mattino on Radio 24.

Subscribe to the newsletter

