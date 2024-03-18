Salvini: building peace is convenient for everyone, I wouldn't want Milan blocked

“I don't have to defend my political side, because the left is in charge of Milan, so I could pretend nothing happened and attack the mayor, but since as a minister I am interested in Italy developing and demolishing it two buildings built respecting the standard and with citizens who have paid money for those homes, it seems like a short circuit to me.” This was stated by the Minister of Infrastructure and Transport, Matteo Salvini, speaking at the conference “Guiding change. Innovation and sustainability for local public transport in the 21st century”.

Construction, Salvini: “As a minister I am available”

“I as minister am available. Obviously the judiciary will take its course”, but the Municipality of Milan “for avoid problems in the future, and when I talk about a building peace especially on the internal discrepancies of the home, I am doing a truth-telling operation”, he added. The Municipalities “are clogged up with urban planning practices, they will not be able to exhaust them even in thirty years; It is convenient for the Municipality to collect, the professional certifies that there is no problem of stability within the home and millions of properties are put on the market. Then – he continued – I don't know the file of the two buildings in Milan, evidently if the Prosecutor's Office took action it will have had its reasons”, but “you cannot even point out or accuse or lynch public officials who acted not out of malfeasance, not out of personal interest”, but “to make the city grow”. blocked the development of Milan and then the other cities cascade as well. As minister – he concluded – I am available to meet all those who want to solve the problem.”