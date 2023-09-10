Salvini: “The Bridge over the Strait will cost half the citizen’s income. Le Pen in Pontida on Sunday”

“The Bridge will cost 11-12 billion, a reasonable figure, a figure that is less than half of what the citizen’s income has cost so far. Except that the income runs out immediately, the Bridge will be the most important work of the beginning of the twenty-first century, an extraordinary calling card of this government and of Italy”. This was said by the deputy prime minister and minister of Infrastructure and Transport, Matteo Salvini, in an interview with Il Giornale. As for the fact that the Minister of Economy, Giancarlo Giorgetti, has made it clear that there are a lack of resources for such an expensive project, “no, the newspapers are writing nonsense”, says Salvini.

Salvini also announces that a Pontida next Sunday he will have “an exceptional guest: on stage with me there will be Marine Le Pen who will arrive directly from Paris by plane. He just sent me a video which tomorrow morning (today for those reading, ed.) I will post on social media to explain his arrival to our militants and friends.” Salvini adds that “the center-right can only win in Europe if it is united”.

And he always tells Il Giornale: “Here we have to decide whether to leave Europe to the left that imposes electric cars and green houses on you, how and what to eat at the table but does not lift a single finger to defend our borders. Do we want to leave Europe to the socialists and Macron? The European right is divided into three large families, but the Italian center-right also brings together three or four groups. We have our differences, but we respect each other and fight to achieve some great common goals. I often talk to Le Pen, we have a common vision on many points, I believe she can give us added value.”

