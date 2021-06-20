The meeting in Arcore between Silvio Berlusconi and Matteo Salvini ended. League sources speak of a “cordial meeting: after exchanging a few words about the national team game and AC Milan, they addressed political issues. Reforms, the situation of the Draghi government, immigration alarm. Regarding the future of the center-right, they agreed on the need for ever closer collaboration between Lega and Forza Italia. The goal is to make joint action in Parliament even more effective “. According to the League, “progress has also been made in defining the federation hoped for by Salvini and, consequently, along the path of the unitary party that Berlusconi envisions in view of 2023. The administrative issue will be addressed in the coming days at the national table where there the other protagonists of the center will also be “.