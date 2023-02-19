Salvini attacks Fedez and defends Mario Giordano: “A giant in journalism and in life”

Matteo Salvini also intervenes in the controversy between Mario Giordano and Fedez. After a long social silence, yesterday the singer lashed out at the Mediaset journalist and his broadcast “Fuori dal coro”, accused of being the “cesspool of journalism”. Fedez’s fury was unleashed by the questions of a journalist who, according to the artist, contacted her childhood friends to ask if she was homosexual.

“Here dear journalist I’m not homosexual, if I were I would say it”, the words of Fedez, to which Mario Giordano then replied with a denial. “Dear Fedez, you were wrong. Out of the chorus, he did not send any journalist to ask questions about your sexual orientation,” said the conductor in a message released on social media.

Matteo Salvini also expressed his opinion on the case, who expressed “friendship and solidarity” with Mario Giordano, defined as a “giant in journalism and in life”. “People who invoke freedom, talk about freedom, say they defend freedom and then insult, mock, offend,” wrote the deputy premier in a post on Instagram, in which he shared Giordano’s message.