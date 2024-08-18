Salvini is staying in the South of Puglia with his girlfriend Francesca Verdini

Giorgio Meloni’s holiday in Valle d’Itria is about to change direction. Barring any sudden whiteout in the presidential agenda, today the Beneficio farmhouse Ceglie Messapica will open its double gates to Matteo Salvini, who is staying in southern Puglia with his girlfriend Francesca Verdini. Like last year, the August summit between the prime minister and the leader of the League in the villa with a swimming pool will be held on Sunday, between panzerotti and games of burraco, the card game preferred by the right-wing leader.

In the next few hours – writes roma.corriere.it – ​​Meloni could also meet face to face with the president of the European Parliament Roberta Metsola who has chosen Puglia for a few days of vacation. “But it’s difficult, the Maltese is about to leave again”, they fear in the premier’s party, where instead Salvini’s arrival at the farm is considered imminent. The first and most divisive issue that Meloni must address with the secretary of the League is the nomination of the new Rai executiveswhich has been a matter of dispute at the top of the government for months. Meloni will discuss citizenship and ius scholae with her deputy and will seek an agreement with him to avoid a parliamentary welding between Forza Italia and the PD.

At the centre of the conversation between Meloni and Salvini there will also have to be the choice of the commissioner to propose to the German leader who leads the EU Commission, Ursula von der Leyen. In the last meeting of the Council of Ministers before the summer break, the Prime Minister had confided to her team her desire to share the decision in the next Council of Ministers, which should be held on August 27 or 28. And this, as her loyalists explain, is one of the reasons why Italy risks being among the very last to make the choice official.

Of the 27 Member States, 18 have already done so and among the 9 that are missing is our country. Even if Metsola is not involved in the choice of the European “ministers”, it seems inevitable that Meloni – if they manage to meet in Apulia — talk about it with her too, with whom she has built a solid relationship. The president of the European Parliament landed in Bari on August 15 and moved to the Itria Valley between Martina Franca and Locorotondo, therefore near the farmhouse where Meloni is on holiday with her ex-partner Andrea Giambruno, her daughter Ginevra, her sister Arianna and her husband-minister Francesco Lollobrigida.

The Prime Minister has not resolved all the doubts that torment her and is still taking her time, waiting to make the name official Raffaele Fitto. Among the ministers and leaders of FdI, the prevailing belief is that in the end the chosen one will be the former Christian Democrat from Puglia, also because it was “Ursula” herself who first outlined her identikit for the new government in Brussels. And yet the game is not over. The prime minister is not making up her mind because she still does not have the right name to whom to entrust the many dossiers currently in Fitto’s hands and because she is still negotiating with the president of the Commission: she wants substantial delegations and not just superficial ones, more weighty and operational than those entrusted in the previous legislature to Paolo Gentiloni.

One of the most tangled knots of the negotiation – we read on the website roma.corriere.it – ​​is the request of the Italian Prime Minister for an executive vice-presidency: the former Prime Minister and former Commissioner of Pd at the time it was not granted and it is not even certain that von der Leyen wants to establish one. It seems impossible to the opposition, after Meloni’s resounding no to the “encore” of the German. She, however, remains confident, convinced that “Ursula will recognize the role and weight of Italy”.

Fitto is spending his holidays in his house in Otranto, where he waits, hopes and studies. A bit of English, to improve the technical vocabulary that Brussels needs and a bit of the economic dossiers that he hopes will soon land on his European table: budget, Pnrr and cohesion. “Fitto is a weapon for Giorgia to get the most out of Ursula,” explains a “big” of Fratelli d’Italia. In the meantime, alternative names continue to circulate. There is talk of Roberta Cingolani and Elisabetta Belloni. Giorgia Meloni has full respect for them, but within the majority there are those who consider the profile of the woman who leads the secret services “too technical”, compared to the (political) commissioners already indicated for example by France and Spain.

And there is a name that stirs the souls of the Melonians, that of Luca Zaia. The Lega Nord president of Veneto responded to a question from Corriere with a formula read and reread at the top of Fratelli d’Italia: «I am a candidate for everything that happens on the street, EU commissioner, ministries…». More than one person in FdI read it as a self-candidacy, or a way to put pressure on Palazzo Chigi to obtain that third mandate as governor that Zaia is very strongly aiming for.