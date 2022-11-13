Final day of EICMA 2022, the international event dedicated to two wheels that every year attracts tens of thousands of visitors. A script that was repeated also in this edition, and which saw an excellent visitor attend the event in person: Matteo Salvini. The Minister of Sustainable Infrastructure and Mobility, and national secretary of the League, was intercepted by Ansa’s microphones yesterday.

“It is a joy to be here. Above all to celebrate an all-Italian victory in the world championship, with Italian rider and motorcycles, in an Italian fair, which is having exceptional numbers – Salvini’s words collected by the press agency – This means jobs and Made in Italy in the world“. The leader of the League visited the pavilions where some of the most famous Italian companies are located, making a crowd bath among the many visitors at the fair today. Not only that: many young people have in fact stopped him for a selfie. We will see if, as predicted by Salvini, this edition of EICMA will make exceptional numbers: waiting to understand how many visitors will flock, the event can count on 1,370 brands, of which 59% coming from abroad and representing 45 different nations, for a total + 35% compared to last year’s edition as regards the number of square meters occupied. The balance sheet at the end of the fair should be noticeably better than that of 2021.