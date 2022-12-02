“Everyone must be free to pay as they wish. If one wants to pay two euros for a coffee with a credit card, it’s just a pain in the ass. I try to pay in cash, because I like to go and withdraw money from ATMs”. Infrastructure Minister Matteo Salvini breaks into the controversy that arose over credit card payments, responding to reporters during a break in the Open Arms process.

In fact, the obligation for merchants to accept cards and debit cards for any amount has been included in the budget law. The sanctions will only be triggered if transactions over 60 euros are refused. The measure is defended by the majority and, apparently, also by the leader of the League.

Salvini on the maneuver

Matteo Salvini also spoke about the maneuver: “There is work in progress on the extension of the superbonus, we are discussing it, but I am satisfied with the maneuver that the Council of Ministers has approved, now Parliament will be able to bring further improvements, however, I repeat, when salaries increase low and minimum pensions you did a good job. This is a good maneuver in difficult times that will help many people, especially those in need, salaries under 20,000 euros per year and minimum pensions will earn more than others”.

Salvini also took the opportunity to go against Letta, secretary of the Democratic Party, who had branded the maneuver as “a hymn to tax evasion”: “On tax peace, I continue to believe that it is a sign of civilization, there are 15 million of Italians with tax records and I don’t think they are a nation of criminals. We tried to tax multinationals, especially those of online commerce. We talked about it with Meloni, with Giorgetti, with Urso, but there are European standards. Without naming names and surnames, it is madness that large platforms like Amazon are exempt from VAT on transactions unlike merchants. The technical offices have told us that it is not possible to think of this type of taxation, it seems to me that we have put online but limited taxation in the process. We will try again, these are clever ”, concluded Matteo Salvini.