Important changes to the Highway Code are coming. Matteo Salvini talks about “zero tolerance”. The minister is said to be developing some measures envisaged in the bill. Among these, the suspension of the license for those who are stopped after taking drugs, for those who are caught driving with a cell phone, the wrong way and for all behaviors that generate a statistically high accident rate. And again, the absolute ban on drinking alcohol before driving and the obligation of the alcohol lock (a breathalyzer mounted on the car, ed) for recidivist drunks. Novice drivers will not be able to drive powerful cars for three years.

Tighten on mobile phones, therefore, on the use of drugs and alcohol when driving. And again: new rules for novice drivers, promotion of road safety in schools, more protection for cyclists. The 18 articles of the draft also include changes regarding the safety of railway level crossings and new penalties for prohibited parking and restricted traffic areas.

Novice drivers will not be able to drive the most powerful cars for the first three years after obtaining a license after the recent accident involving young youtubers in Rome, the bill sets the possibility of driving “cars (category M1) at three years after obtaining a license ) with heat engine, specific power, referred to the tare, greater than 55 kW/t and/or in any case maximum power equal to or greater than 70 kW”.