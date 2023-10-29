The management of the SS 106 Jonica highway goes to the former CEO of Anas Simonini

“Minister Matteo Salvini signed a decree three weeks ago which gives spending powers of 3 billion euros over 15 years for the SS 106 Ionica highway in Calabria to the Extraordinary Commissioner (former CEO of Anas) Massimo Simonini”. He wrote it this morning Daily factadding what he calls “a small detail that no one has noticed: Simonini is under investigation for corruption for other events in Rome with the minister’s brother-in-law, Tommaso Verdini”.

Il Fatto says it asked Salvini “if he considered the choice appropriate, given the ongoing investigation”. And sources close to the minister responded to il Fatto: “Simonini was appointed to Anas when the minister was Toninelli and commissioner of 106 Ionica by President Draghithen confirmed in the latter role by the Meloni Government. We are talking about a suspect, not a convicted person.”

Il Fatto recalls that he was “appointed CEO of Anas in December 2018 (Conte-1) Simonini also becomes commissioner of the Draghi government for the SS 106 Ionica in April 2021, on the recommendation of the ministry dating back to January 2021 when Paola De Micheli was outgoing minister , who also chose him as commissioner of the E78, that is, the Fano-Grosseto road. The new minister Salvini therefore rightly claims to have continued in the footsteps of his predecessors assigning by decree resources already allocated by the Budget Law to a Commissioner that no one has thought of removing”.

But Salvini, Il Fatto Quotidiano then adds, “would have one more reason to ask himself the issue of the political opportunity of leaving Simonini to manage 3 billion of public money, precisely because of the latter’s relationships, which are criminally relevant according to the Rome prosecutors, with Tommaso Verdini”, his brother-in-law.

Subscribe to the newsletter

