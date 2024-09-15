The judiciary intervenes harshly after the statements of government representatives on the request for Salvini’s conviction for the kidnapping of migrants from the Open Arms in 2019 and the case also explodes on Rai, after RaiNews aired a monologue by the politician, without cross-examination.

The Palermo sectional executive board of the National Association of Magistrates expresses in a note “solidarity with all colleagues involved in the handling of the trial against Senator Salvini and in particular of the Public Prosecutor’s Office of Palermo who have submitted, with composure and extensive legal arguments, respectful of the principles dictated by the supranational and national legislation on sea rescue, the conclusions of a delicate process from many points of view”. “Insinuations of political use of justice and inappropriate reactions have been addressed towards representatives of the State in the public prosecution, even by political and government representatives – the note continues – These are serious declarations, not appropriate to the functions exercised, in open violation of the principle of separation of powers, indifferent to the rules that govern the process, that undermine trust in democratic institutions and that constitute undue forms of pressure on the judging magistrates. The court will evaluate the validity of the accusation, with independence and impartiality, guided only by scrupulous compliance with all the regulations in force on the matter”.



Open Arms, six years requested for Salvini and La Russa also attacks the prosecutors: the judiciary must not correct the laws Serena Reformed September 14, 2024

«The RAI is a propaganda tool at the disposal of the government. The service of Salvini’s monologue on the Open Arms affair broadcast in its entirety on Rai News without even a cross-examination in the studio or an interview, but even taking from the League leader’s social media goes against all the ethical rules of journalism and it resembles the monologues that we can only see in Kim Jong-un’s North Korea”. This is stated by Angelo Bonelli, deputy of the Green and Left Alliance and member of the Rai Oversight Commission. “After the affair of the former minister Sangiuliano, even this occupation of the Rai by the Government as if it were ‘their thing’ will not pass without consequences. I am preparing a question to the Rai Oversight Commission and – he concludes – I will send yet another report to the European Commission: in August 2025 the Media Freedom Act will come into force and this government will certainly be outlawed”.

Open Arms Trial, Salvini’s Speech on Social Media: “Guilty of Defending Italy”



Not only that. Salvini has decided to update his book “Controvento” with these new events. “Trial of an Italian”. This is the title of the update of two chapters that Matteo Salvini has added to his book ‘Controvento’ (published by Piemme by Mondadori Libri in April), after the request for his conviction in the Open Arms case. “I’ll tell you this incredible story,” writes the deputy prime minister and leader of the League in a passage of the 13 pages in which, a note explains, “he tells what happened in the summer of 2019 and reiterates the many opacities in the conduct of the NGOs.” “The trial,” Salvini says, “it is worth remembering, began with the vote in Parliament. After the government crisis that had caused the League to split with the 5 Star Movement, the M5S had joined forces with the left (including Renzi) to throw me to the judiciary. A minister in the dock, not for stealing, but for respecting the electoral program with which we had won the 2018 elections.”