Silvio Berlusconi, Salvini recalls the bet with the Knight in a video

The story of the Minister of Infrastructure Matteo Salvini on social media: “Summer 2022. It was one bet between me and him: what happened happened and, having arrived at his house, he had me find at the table next to the plate a complete set with razor, towels and shaving cream. ‘You promised me, now finally cut that beard’. The only one who in 10 years has ever managed to get my beard cut was Silvio himself! Anyway, the following week, when he saw me clean-shaven, he advised me to regrow it! Unique man, in work and in smile. You leave a great void Silvio, we will try to fill it with beautiful things”.

Subscribe to the newsletter

