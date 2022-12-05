Salvini against the EU stop on petrol and diesel cars from 2035: “To be reviewed, it makes no sense”

“It doesn’t make any economic, environmental or social sense.” Matteo Salvini returns to attack the ban imposed by the European Union on the sale of petrol and diesel cars starting from 2035, asking to review the decision taken by the European institutions at the end of October. “We also talked about reviewing the ways and timing of the implementation of some policies, I am thinking of pseudo-environmental fundamentalism which risks not serving the environment but leaving tens of thousands of workers in the street”, said the minister of Infrastructure and transport, following a meeting with its European counterparts. In addition to the ban which will come into force in just over 12 years, the Northern League secretary also contested the arrival of the Euro7 standard in 2025, which provides for a further reduction of about a quarter of the amount of nitrogen oxides that engines can emit diesel. Salvini’s words were preceded by protests from leaders in the automotive sector such as Carlos Tavares, CEO of Stellantis (born from the merger between Fiat-Chrysler and Peugeot-Citroen), who had spoken of a “dogmatic choice” with “social repercussions that they are not manageable”.