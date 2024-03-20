Senate, increasingly cold relations between Salvini and Meloni. The Russia case

Matteo Salvini was not present yesterday in Senate on the occasion of the speech of Melonswho was very clear about the war in Ukraine: “No hesitations” And “maximum support for Ukraine“. However, the absence of the deputy prime minister and leader of the League certainly did not go unnoticed. Precisely because it occurred a short distance from his declaration on elections in Russiathat “whoever votes is always right“, which – we read in Il Corriere della Sera – has rippled the waters of the majority. Yet, in the late afternoon a note from the League which is keen to underline the “full harmony” between the prime minister and her deputy. A statement that serves to silence the you drag of the indirect back-and-forth on Monday with the other deputy prime minister Antonio Tajani.

It is no coincidence – continues Il Corriere – that he is the same minister of the Foreign to start the day with a relaxing statement entrusted to Radio24: “I think everything is clarifiedthe majority is cohesive. We are united. The positions may be different but there is no substantial divergence.” The leader of Italia viva Matteo tries Renzi to wedge itself into the defensive positions of the centre-right government. “In the majority they have three different positions: that of Tajani, that of Salvini and that of Meloni who is used to pike dives. Today you said that you have a different position from Salvini, but in 2018 he was tweeting to congratulate Putin. It is true that there had not been an invasion of Ukraine but there had already been many events linked to dissidents. In 2018 you said the same things as Salvini“.