Brazil Agencyi

Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/

07/16/2023 – 8:40 am

Share



The Velhos Malandros project promotes this Sunday (16), in partnership with the Pretos Novos Institute and the Museum of Afro-Brazilian History and Culture, the free event An Afro Diasporic Adventure Salve Malandro! in Gamboa, port region of Rio de Janeiro.

The program, which starts at 10 am, includes an Afro-entrepreneurship fair with Quilombo Aquilah, Creole drumming with the Três Marias collective, carimbó with André Nascimento and the group Os Encantados. The closing is with the Pagode do Nadai, which welcomes big names in samba and values ​​black ancestry. For children, the attraction is the Cine Clube Periférico, an activity with art educators and a gastronomy fair.

Related news:

In addition, Instituto Pretos Novo offers the Historical Circuit of African Heritage, which is free. The tour is a journey through the process of the African diaspora and the formation of Brazilian society, in the port region. Leaving from Largo da Prainha, the circuit passes through places such as Pedra do Sal and Cais do Valongo, ending at the Pretos Novos Cemetery.

The Velhos Malandros project, conceived by the journalist and sambista Alexandre Nadai and contemplated by the public notice Fomento à Cultura Carioca , from the city of Rio de Janeiro, emerged as a proposal to revitalize and rescue the history of samba.

According to Nadai, the project, created in 2011, is a tribute to the great masters of samba, whose sponsors are Noca da Portela, Zé Luiz do Império Serrano and Eliane Faria. The initiative “contributes to the creation of an awareness of the preservation of the Brazilian historical and cultural heritage, in defense of the cultural assets that involve the origins of samba, with the participation of artists and representatives of Afro-Brazilian communities”, said Nadai.

Emerged at Teatro Odisseia, in Lapa, Velhos Malandros passed through Centro Cultural Cartola and took root in Praça da Harmonia, in Gamboa, in 2012, valuing samba and its ancestry, within the African Heritage circuit.

*Intern under the supervision of Akemi Nitahara























