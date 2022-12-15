He confessed to using drugs, in particular crack and seeing ghosts: Salvatore Sedita before the investigators

“I heard voices and saw ghosts”with these words Savior, the 34-year-old from Racalmuto, who took the life of his parents, justified himself during interrogation with the investigators. The man is now hospitalized in the psychiatry ward, guarded by the police.

He had already confessed everything to his sister when she phoned him after the discovery of her father’s bodies Joseph Sedita66 years old and his mother Sardinian pink, 62 years old. The woman was concerned that her parents didn’t answer her phone, so she decided to go to their home. She entered with the second key and went there sad discovery. She was faced with a scene that she will never forget.

The couple lay in one pool of bloodbetween the living room and the kitchen, there were splashes everywhere, even on the ceiling.

The police forces found Salvatore on the street shortly after and took him arrested. The boy had changed and left his dirty clothes and shoes in his room. Elements collected by the scientific police.

During questioning, the 34-year-old admitted to use drugsparticularly of crack and ending the life of his mother and father, during a quarrel.

Salvatore often quarreled with his parents

The neighbors said that lately, they often heard quarrels at home, between Salvatore and his parents and that, in the past, the boy had suffered from mental problems.

He repeated that those weren’t his real parents, that he was hearing voices and saw ghosts.

Investigators are certain that the 34-year-old suffers from psychological problems and that at the time, he was unable to understand what he was doing. From the traumas found on the two bodies, it is suspected that his son used one kitchen cleaverprobably found at home.

An event that shocked the community. The First Citizen, Vincent Handleexpressed his condolences on behalf of all Racalmuto and proclaimed city ​​mourning for the day of the funeral.