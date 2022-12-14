Salvatore, the son of Giuseppe and Rosa, who were found dead in their home, confessed. He was wandering the street aimlessly

Savior, the 34-year-old son of Giuseppe Sedita and Rosa Sardo, confessed to the double crime of the two parents, 66 and 62 years old. At the moment, he is in the psych ward under constant surveillance.

Joseph Sedita it was his last day of work as a forestry worker, he was proud and satisfied and the family was preparing to celebrate the new milestone and new life.

Something happened last Monday afternoon that shattered any future plans. There daughter di Giuseppe and Rosa went to her parents’ house, in Recalmuto, because she was worried by the fact that they didn’t answer her phone. She opened the front door with the double keys and went there shocking discovery.

The lifeless bodies of his mom and dad lay on the floor, between the kitchen and the living room, in one pool of blood. There were splashes everywhere, even on the walls and ceiling.

Salvatore, the 34-year-old son, found on the street

The 34-year-old son was found shortly after while he wandered aimlessly. He was clean, he reciprocated. The investigators believe that the crime took place long before the discovery of the daughter.

After questioning, the man has confessed that he is the author, but the motive still remains a mystery. Neighbors said they had recently heard several quarrels in that house, between Salvatore and his parents and which the boy had had in the past psychiatric problems.

The murder weapon is also being sought. Given the depth of the wounds on the two lifeless bodies, investigators believe it could be one butcher’s cleaverwhich perhaps the 34-year-old son found at home.

They will only be there investigations to shed light on what really happened on Monday afternoon in that house and to discover the reason that led a son to break his parents’ lives forever.