Following the interview given to Chi L’Ha Visto, Salvatore Parolisi had all the award permits he had obtained revoked

The Surveillance Magistrate of the Court of Milan, Rosanna Calzolari revoked the premium permits that had initially been granted to Salvatore Parolisi. The decision came following the interview that the former army corporal, in prison for the murder of his wife Melania Rea, gave to Chi L’Ha Visto on the day he left prison for the first time , 12 years after the arrest.

Credit: Rai 3 – Who has seen it

A news story that inevitably has returned to filling newspapers and news bulletins in recent days is that linked to the death of Melania Rea.

The then 29-year-old was killed in 2011 with several stab wounds and found two days later in a forest. To take away her life, as emerged from her investigations, it was her own Husbanda corporal of the Italian army, Salvatore Parolisi.

The man he never confessed what he did and, indeed, he continued to consider himself innocent until the end. Until today, when after 12 years in prison, he came out for the bonus permits that had been granted to him for good behavior.

The noise was made words spoken to reporters of Who has seenwho intercepted the accused upon leaving prison, on his first day of leave.

I’ve always said it to the judge as well, as a man, as a soldier and above all as a father: they have to give me a life sentence and throw away the key if it was me, if I did something like that. And prove it to me though. Because they’ve never tried it for me.

Salvatore Parolisi’s award permits revoked

Those words spoken by Parolisi had obviously aroused the wrath of Melania’s family. Especially his Brother that in addition to saying that he is ashamed of being a man, if he feels like one, he has also moved on a legal level.

In fact, he presented the Surveillance Magistrate a request, so that the words of Parolisi to those who saw it were judge as proof of the fact that the defendant himself has not had improvements with prison, but rather that he has worsened.

Parolisi’s interview did not go unnoticed by the competent bodies and by the supervisory magistrate himself revoked all 15 permits prize which Parolisi had obtained until next October.

As stated in the reasonsit was considered “that the ex soldier has not completed the introspective work that should lead him to understand and accept the sentence, and then continue with his reintegration into society“.

Parolysis essentially, according to the judge, “he still believes he was wrongfully convicted“.