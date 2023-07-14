No more award permits outside prison for Salvatore Parolisi, the ex soldier definitively convicted of the murder of his wife Melania Rea in 2011. According to reports from Il Corriere della Sera, the decision of the Surveillance Court came following the disputed interview given right outside the prison, on his first day of leave, to the microphones of “Chi l’ha visto?”. During the brief interview, the man had questioned the evidence against him and the decisions of the various courts that judged him but also the figure of his wife, also attracting the anger of Melania Rea’s family members.

The halt to permits for Parolisi was triggered by “the seriousness of the utterances and the lack of awareness” and that is, for not having “understood the meaning” of the sentence by devaluing the process, the path of reintegration and the “figure of the woman”. Parolisi, who has already served 12 years of the 20 years in prison stipulated in the sentence for the murder of his wife, had obtained a series of award permits until October, but now the remaining 15 have been canceled by the judge. The Court’s decision following Parolisi’s words which are “in line with the experience of those who believe they have been unjustly convicted” write the judges believing that in doing so the prisoner demonstrates that he has not “understood the meaning and value of the permits awarded ” which, with “their pedagogical-propulsive function”, have the objective of accompanying the convict “in a process of gradual and concrete reintegration and social rehabilitation”.

“We are not aware of it, we have not been notified of anything but the provision reaches him in prison and to date he still has access to the telephone but he did not warn me,” Parolisi’s lawyer explained to Fanpage.it lawyer Antonio Cozza, speaking of a “media storm”.