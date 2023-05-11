In December 2006, Salvatore Mancuso, one of the bloodiest protagonists of the conflict in Colombia, had his first public version before the Colombian Justice. He arrived from the Itagüí maximum security prison to the Medellín Justice building. He wore a striped shirt covered by a black vest, his hands in handcuffs, and his inevitable red watch. He spoke for a day, mentioning dead soldiers and some general information that upset the victims. Finally, that hearing was postponed because Mancuso said that he was not feeling well emotionally and needed time to document specific cases.

17 years have passed and a long time has gone by to gather timely information that unravels the role of other sectors in the war that has left millions of victims. But this time Mancuso must go further. From a detention center in Georgia, United States, his last chance to enter the Special Jurisdiction for Peace (JEP) is at stake if he wants to receive benefits in this transitional justice and, as he said, recover his “civil and political rights” . Mancuso will not be able to repeat what is already known.

During four days before the JEP “it will have to exceed the threshold of truth reached in 18 years of investigations,” reports the jurisdiction. And he will have to provide new information about his pivotal role between the paramilitary group he led and the high command of the Public Force. “Demonstrate that he functionally and materially joined the Public Force between 1989 and 2004.”

This Wednesday, an older Mancuso, seasoned in hearings, dressed in a white shirt and a beige jacket over his shoulders, began to recount the relations between the paramilitaries and the Army and the Police. The former commander of the United Self-Defense Forces of Colombia, who was extradited to the United States in 2009 by former President Álvaro Uribe, has mentioned facts that are already known, such as his relationship with Major Walter Fratini, who died, or the alleged request made by politicians such as Francisco Santos de create paramilitary blocs.

However, during the course of the morning, he mentioned new names of high-ranking officers of the public force, including members of the National Police and the National Navy, who not only helped to spread paramilitarism but also participated in extrajudicial executions. “Colonel Raúl Suárez of the Police gave us information that asked for the murder of some people, such as some indigenous leaders of the Zenúes mayor council in San Andrés de Sotavento. This is how Julio Clemente Polo and Manuel Atencio Suárez were assassinated,” he said.

“In the operations we carried out, if we delivered guerrilla casualties in combat to the Army and, if they had better weapons, we would exchange them for our weapons,” Mancuso mentioned as one of the benefits of the relationship with the public forces.

newsletter Analysis of current affairs and the best stories from Colombia, every week in your mailbox RECEIVE THE

Mancuso ratified the role of the Convivir, legal civil associations for citizen protection that came to be armed, in the expansion of paramilitarism, something that has always been denounced and still denied today by many. “The Convivirs were the way in which legality was given to illegality. I was in command of a special group of which members of the Army and the Police were part to kill the civilians they called guerrillas”. On the advice of Pedro Juan Moreno in the creation of Convivir, Mancuso explained that “the government secretary of the then governor of Antioquia, Álvaro Uribe Vélez, told us how we were going to get weapons through those Convivir.” He added that the paramilitaries were trained directly by members of the security forces.

The applicant to enter the JEP spoke of 70 special operations groups made up of public forces and self-defense members and said that he was “commander de facto” of a special group of Brigade 11, after the death of Fratini. “They handed us lists and then we would go and beat the houses and kill them because they told us they were guerrillas.” “See how they called me to plan operations, how I commanded a direct operation against subversion and how, irregularly, within those operations we accused the peasants of being guerrillas because of the backpack marks on their backs,” Mancuso said when speaking. of the release of two Swedish citizens.

Mancuso has been accused of directing 139 massacres in which 800 people were murdered, among many other crimes. The Army participated in several of them, he assured this Wednesday. “For example, the Pichilín massacre. We met with Major Parra, who was the commander of the Sijín de Sincelejo, ”he said before an audience of victims from Córdoba.

In addition to massacres, together with the military, they participated in kidnappings and false positives. One of the most striking cases was the kidnapping of Leonor Palmera, the sister of Ricardo Palmera, leader of the extinct FARC and known by his alias Simón Trinidad. Mancuso assured that the Convivir under his command had the support of the Army, through General Iván Ramírez Quintero, and the Police, who escorted them. “There is nothing more telling than that,” said the former paramilitary chief.

The murders known as false positives, which represent the greatest shame for the Colombian Army, also had space on the first day of the hearing. Mancuso said that his armed group received information from the Armed Forces, lists of people they had to kill. The authorities would then present cases as deaths in combat. “José Miguel Narváez (former director of the DAS, determiner of the murder of journalist Jaime Garzón) told us that an ideologue did more damage than 100 guerrillas shot. We received these reports as an incontrovertible truth. And that automatically made people military targets and the death penalty.”

“There were many, your honor,” Mancuso replied when JEP magistrate Heydi Baldosea asked him about false positives. “Commander Camilo, Armando Pérez, in Catatumbo, in 1999, executed four victims: Néstor Campo Sánchez, Alfonso Álvarez, Diomar Barros Vega and an unidentified person. They were handed over to Lieutenant Daladier Rivera Jácome and he legalized them as combat casualties.” Mancuso also reported the participation of businessmen in the expansion of paramilitarism, the purchase of weapons and the creation of armed groups. “The people overwhelmed by the guerrillas asked us to create self-defense groups,” he reiterated.

Magistrate María del Pilar Valencia asked Mancuso to provide details about the assassination of leader Kimy Pernía Domicó and other State crimes. Mancuso mentioned the case of Alonso Domicó Jarupia: “That was an indigenous leader that we murdered with information from the Army”

The JEP, created within the framework of the peace agreements with the extinct FARC guerrilla and the State, investigates the crimes of former guerrilla combatants and members of the Public Force. But it also grants legal benefits to so-called civil third parties (funders, public officials or businessmen) who participated in the armed conflict, take advantage of it and contribute to the truth and reparation.

Mancuso has insistently asked to enter the JEP and this Wednesday began his litmus test. This Thursday he will have to speak specifically about joint operations between paramilitaries and public forces, which could affect active and retired soldiers. And next week he will have to provide information on alliances between officials, civilians, paramilitaries and public forces, as well as the leaking of information from the DAS for counterinsurgency purposes to the paramilitaries. Then, the JEP will have to compare the information that Mancuso provides and determine if he can benefit from transitional justice.

subscribe here to the EL PAÍS newsletter on Colombia and receive all the key information on the country’s current affairs.