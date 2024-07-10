Former paramilitary leader Salvatore Mancuso Gómez was released from La Picota prison in Bogotá on Wednesday after spending nearly two decades in jail: first in Itagüí, Antioquia, and then in the United States. The news was announced by the Penitentiary and Prison Institute (Inpec) itself, who confirmed that, after having checked with the Prosecutor’s Office, the Special Jurisdiction for Peace (JEP), and the Justice and Peace system, Mancuso had no outstanding arrest warrants that would prevent him from being released. The former paramilitary leader had been held in the capital since last February, where he arrived after being extradited from the United States, after serving a sentence for drug trafficking since 2008. He left La Picota escorted by members of the National Protection Unit. Because he is a key witness in several open legal proceedings, in addition to having enemies due to his past in arms and his revelations before the courts, Mancuso left prison in a white armored truck. The government is escorting him to protect him, now at liberty.

“This decision must be respected. What I have heard in Mr. Mancuso’s statements is his commitment to building reconciliation in Colombia, and I believe that all of this helps,” said Interior Minister Juan Fernando Cristo.

The decision by the Inpec to release him occurred just one day after the former commander of the AUC filed a criminal complaint against the Penitentiary Institute for the crimes of prevarication by omission and unlawful prolongation of deprivation of liberty. In recent days, Mancuso had claimed that his detention in La Picota was unlawful because, since July 5, a judge ordered that his release should be effective in a maximum of 36 hours, time that was fulfilled last Sunday. However, on July 6, the Inpec replied that it was waiting for the “clearance” from the Prosecutor’s Office, the JEP and Justice and Peace to comply with the court order.

Mancuso Gómez was appointed as peace broker in August 2023 by President Gustavo Petro, a role he can only fulfill in freedom. The appointment seeks to allow the top leader of the United Self-Defense Forces of Colombia (AUC) to collaborate in the negotiating tables managed by the Government with active armed groups. But his release from prison has been delayed since March 4, when he received his first release order, but since then, every two or three weeks, a court has challenged the decision until the case reached the Constitutional Court.

His case is iconic, among other things, because he is the only former member of an armed group who participates in two transitional jurisdictions in Colombia. First, in Justice and Peace, a court that was born from the demobilization of the paramilitaries two decades ago and whose files have not been closed. And, second, in the Special Jurisdiction for Peace (JEP), the court that was born from the negotiation with the FARC in 2016, and which he managed to enter in an exceptional way: as a “hinge” between the criminal acts committed between the AUC and the Public Force.

President Petro, who sought to have Mancuso be a peacemaker, has not yet spoken out. But former President Álvaro Uribe has, and has said on several occasions that Mancuso is lying in his statements—several of which point to the former president and his inner circle. “The purpose of Mancuso’s freedom is not surprising, but the others, with 19 years in prison, who do not lend themselves to playing the “hinges” game, are discriminated against and not recognized as peacemakers,” said the president in reference to other paramilitary leaders who have asked to be tried before the JEP in addition to their processes in Justice and Peace.

Since last February, when Mancuso returned to Colombia, he claimed that he had the right to conditional release because he had served his Justice and Peace sentences while he was imprisoned in the United States. However, his landing in the JEP generated a conflict of jurisdiction because neither of the two courts with open files had full jurisdiction to define his future. Since last April 16, the Constitutional Court began to analyze his case and, until now, has not issued a definitive ruling.

For political scientist Juan Carlos Villamizar, advisor to Salvatore Mancuso’s legal team, the decision on his release goes beyond a particular matter. In an interview with EL PAÍS, he said that what was at stake was “the future of the two transitional justice systems that Colombia has.” Although the Constitutional Court has not yet made a final decision on which court should keep the files, his pending issues with the justice system will continue, for now, outside of bars.

