Salvatore Loverso, the young protagonist of There is mail for you has become the new idol of the web

Is called Salvatore Loverso and immediately won the audience of There is mail for you. The boy’s story is moving, his mother sent for him and wanted to organize a surprise for him.

The young man in fact lost his father during the pandemic period, the man, unfortunately already diabetic, fell ill with COVID-19 during the first lockdown and once he got into the ambulance they never saw him come back.

Salvatore is a boy of only 24, a French teacher and a very good water polo player. The young man is very reserved and at the moment nothing is known about his private life.

Maria De Filippi read him a letter written by his mother Enza and it was impossible to hold back the tears.

Franco wanted you to have a future different from his and that you graduate. He always wore your love sewn on, like a dress sewn by a tailor. I’m sure she’ll have the checkered shirt up there too, which you gave her. When you took your first sub as a French teacher, he was proudly walking around saying how good you were. He went out of his way for us, the money in the family was never enough. Every year we took holidays with relatives in Calabria. In mid-August the outdoor grill. There was never a shortage of grandma’s stuffed aubergines. Dad grumbled because we got organized at the last minute, but in the end we returned home tired but happy.

The letter goes on to tell the summers that the boy spent in company of the family and the father. The presenter continued: “We had no other entertainment, but Franco said that everything would change with retirement. When retirement came, Franco was gone after not even a month. When he left in the ambulance we thought he would be right back. This was not the case. We were told it tested positive and we had been lonely on the phone ever since. He told us to be careful not to get the virus. Today we are left with the memories of a wonderful life.“

To complete the wonderful picture was Stefano De Martino, the dancer is the boy’s idol and gave him a wonderful gift: “I don’t know how to advise you on how and when, but that knot must be untied, especially for mom. You who are the man of the house must accompany her in this moment“. In addition, both were also given a ticket to Paris. The story ended with a hug and the promise to smile again. “