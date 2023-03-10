“It is absurd to make a person cycle through half of Milan to deliver an inedible pizza”: Salvatore Aranzulla vents on social networks against Deliveroo, the company that delivers food at home. The blogger and IT leaker ordered lunch and then recounted what happened on social media: “I place an order on Deliveroo to order a pizza from a restaurant very close to home: the app, for some reason, makes me place the order from a store on the opposite side of Milan”.

“The selected shop close to home was still closed at the time of ordering – explain from Deliveroo – and the order was automatically moved to the other shop of the same chain, which was already operational and accepted the order”. “When I notice it, I try to feel the assistance: I’m willing to pay for the order and the delivery, but not to receive it because it doesn’t make sense to make a person cycle to the other side of Milan”, continues Aranzulla, who adds : “Answer: it is not possible and they close your chat. In short, they made a person cycle through half of Milan to deliver a pizza that is inedible. But go to hell!”

The company replied that the order was delivered in less than half an hour, an average time compared to other deliveries. Deliveroo also explained that the impossibility of canceling the order was due to the fact that the pizza had already been prepared and – also in light of the anti-waste policies – it could not be thrown away.