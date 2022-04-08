Salvatore Galdo said that he was Carol Maltesi’s boyfriend and that he understood only now that the last message was not his

More words of Salvatore Galdothe man who claimed in an interview that he was the boyfriend of Carol Maltesi, brutally killed by Davide Fontana.

Salvatore lives in Prague and, according to his claims, he had one relation with the victim. They wanted to spend their lives together and he had given her a ring. In January, Carol had decided to detach permanently from his murderer, with whom he had a brief affair during the lockdown, to be with Galdo.

But suddenly something in his behavior changed. They had sworn eternal love, up to that point message departed from his phone.

Salvatore Galdo’s words to Fuori dal Coro

That morning he said ‘Good morning, love’. Then, suddenly, a few hours later, I received a new message, in which she said to leave me because I was too jealous. Only now did I understand that Davide Fontana had sent me that message, the man who had just killed her and began to pretend to be her with her mobile phone.

He wanted to leave the house in Rescaldina to move to Prague, but also renting a house in Verona, to spend a week a month with his son, who lives there with Carol’s ex-partner and his parents. It seemed so absurd that he wanted to leave me, we were supposed to leave together on January 15th.

Davide Fontana brutally killed Carol Maltesi and kept her body, after having torn it to pieces, only to abandon it after months in a cliff in Borno. All the while, she was pretending, replying to messages of family and friends, always and only with written texts and never answering calls.

Salvatore Galdo said he had even called Fontana to ask him to have him contacted from Carol, but every time he replied: “Always sleeps”.

The murderer is in prison and, after hours of interrogation, he has given up coward and said he regretted not calling law enforcement immediately after the murder.