Due to the delicacy of the meeting it was decided not to continue with the single tender as happened for Spezia and Verona
Tomorrow, in one of the most eagerly awaited federal councils of the year (the one in which the members of the next championships will be defined above all), some changes to the Serie A regulation will also be approved. Certainly one will concern the play-off for salvation, which in the last season saw Spezia and Verona challenge each other in a dry clash, arriving on equal points at the end of the championship.
double challenge
—
Since 2023/24 it has been decided that the play-off will instead have a return trip. A choice that is based above all on the delicacy of the event especially in terms of safety, as also demonstrated by the difficulty in deciding the exact venue of the clash between Spezia and Verona (first Udine, then Reggio Emilia).
