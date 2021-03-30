LaLiga has ten days left that know ten finals. Faced with this scenario, the clubs in the lower zone of the classification have taken out their calculators during this selection break to see their options to continue in the top flight next season. Right now, Elche is the one that marks the permanence in First (25 points); while Eibar (23), Alavés (23) and Huesca (21) occupy the three relegation places. Making a projection of the average of points obtained by these clubs in the 28 days disputed, the salvation could be around 34 points. One of the cheapest stays in recent years.

Based on the coefficient of the points achieved in the 28 days that have elapsed, the permanence could be over 33-34 points. A downward trend if we compare it with the latest editions. Last year it was established in the 37 points achieved by Celta; in the 18-19, in the 41 also achieved by the people of Vigo; In the two previous seasons, it was Leganés who scored the salvation with 43 points in 17-18 and 35 in 16-17.

If we take into account this projection and that permanence would be established at 34 points, there would be several teams close to being able to continue in First another season. For instance, Celta, who have been relegated in the last two seasons, have already reached that figure. While with 30 points still at stake, Valencia (33), Osasuna (30), Getafe (29) and Cádiz (29) would be very close to getting it. Valladolid would not be very far (27) and Elche (25) would need three victories.

Now, although this projection places it at 34 points, another factor must be taken into account. The clubs in the lower zone press the accelerator and tend to score more points on average per game in the final stretch than they have achieved during the rest of the season. Let’s take several examples: last season Celta’s projection on matchday 28 established that salvation would be with 35 points and not with the 37 that he accumulated at the end. There was also a variation of two more points in 2019-20. In this campaign, it was Villarreal who marked the salvation at this point, with an estimate of 39 points for the last day and the final was 41 by Celta. Much more expensive in the last ten days of 17-18. when Leganés’ projection for matchday 38 was expected to be 32-33 points and ended up getting 43, ten more than estimated. Although there were also seasons that the average was met: in 16-17 it was expected that salvation would be at 35 and Leganés managed to continue in First with those points.

With this point average, the decline could be around 31-32. One of the cheapest in recent years: Leganés fell with 36, Girona with 37 or Rayo in 2016 with 38. The poor results of the teams in the lower zone of the table make other clubs in the middle zone breathe and have a certain margin of error in the ten finals that remain.