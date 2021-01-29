The Minister of Science, Technology and Productive Innovation, Roberto Salvarezza, explained that Argentina works in the design of a coronavirus vaccine “based on the use of a recombinant protein”, which represents an innovative strategy.

The investigation, which began in the middle of last year, is in charge of Conicet, the Universidad del Litoral and the Universidad de San Martín.

“We have been supporting the work of two laboratories for a few months: one at the Universidad del Litoral and the other at the Universidad de San Martín, which together with Conicet are developing a vaccine based on the use of a recombinant protein“said the Minister of Science, Technology and Productive Innovation.

In statements to AM 750 the official explained that it is “a different strategy than the one used by the different vaccines, but is a platform that Novak is using and is in phase 3“.

The strategy consists of “ inoculate a protein for the human body to make the antibodiesIt is not about giving a virus or genetic material, but rather a protein that covers the virus so that our body directly generates antibodies. “

Roberto Salvarezza referred to the research to develop a vaccine against the coronavirus in Argentina, by Conicet, the Universidad del Litoral and the Universidad de San Martín. Photo: Marcelo Carroll.

“The possibility that we have an Argentine vaccine would be very useful and we have the capacity to produce it“, assumed the official in dialogue with Futurock.

In June of last year, the biologist Julia Cassarato, a researcher at Conicet at the Institute for Biotechnological Research of the University of San Martín (Unsam) had explained to Télam that the project aimed “at the elaboration of a vaccine based on” proteins recombinant “.

“There are different types of vaccines, we are going to develop one based on pure virus proteins, made in the laboratory, because they are much safer than those that use the complete virus.”

In this sense, the biologist explained that once these pure proteins enter the body, the cells are not infected but the immune system recognizes the presence of the antigen and generates a response that will allow, in the future, to defend itself in case it encounters the real virus.

