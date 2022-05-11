For the first time in seven years, a Salvadoran court convicted a woman of suffering an obstetric emergency. In El Salvador, it is common for women who suffer complications in their pregnancy to be accused of having had an abortion, prohibited in all circumstances in the country, and to be prosecuted on charges of aggravated homicide.

In October 2019, ‘Esme’, pregnant and alone in her home in the Salvadoran countryside, suffered an obstetric emergency and her baby died. The 28-year-old woman sought assistance at a public hospital, but instead of receiving help, she was reported and arrested.

This Monday, May 9, in El Salvador, a judge sentenced her to 30 years in prison for aggravated homicide. The Citizen Group for the Decriminalization of Abortion has already stated in a statement that it will appeal the decision.

#The Savior| Today a judge sentenced ‘Esme’ to 30 years in prison, who suffered an obstetric emergency in 2019 and instead of receiving medical attention, she was accused of @FGR_SV and has remained in preventive detention for 2 years, far from his little daughter. pic.twitter.com/gVDHtMALO8 — Citizen Group #ManuelaJusticiaYEsperanza (@AbortoPORlaVIDA) May 9, 2022



Morena Herrera, president of the organization, spoke with France 24 and denounced the decision of the Justice: “It was a hard blow. First for her and her family. Then for our fight. We are working with the perspective that El Salvador closes that stage of criminalizing women in obstetric emergencies; but with that sentence, a setback is marked,” he said.

The director for the Americas of Amnesty International, Erika Guevara Rosas, said Wednesday that the sentence of 30 years in prison “is a farce of justice. Suffering an obstetric emergency is devastating for anyone and the role of the State when this happens must be provide accompaniment and support to alleviate this suffering, not aggravate it by criminalizing women”.

A judicial process marked by “stigmas and gender stereotypes”

The young woman, identified by the pseudonym ‘Esme’ to protect her identity, has been in preventive detention for two years, separated from her seven-year-old daughter, as well as her elderly parents, whom she cared for. She assured that she will continue to fight for her daughter and her family: “Thank you for supporting me in this injustice that I am experiencing,” she shared through the Group.

Her lawyer, Karla Vaquerano, maintained that the judge who ruled on the sentence acted with bias, favoring the version offered by the Attorney General’s Office, charged, according to her, with gender stigmas and stereotypes.

In El Salvador, prosecutors seek to resolve cases quickly […] and they don’t mind taking women’s lives with them. Morena Herrera, president of the Citizen Group for the Decriminalization of Abortion

For her part, Morena Herrera blames deficient justice: “In El Salvador’s judicial system there is a lot of impunity and also a very high judicial backlog. For this reason, prosecutors seek to resolve cases quickly, and these are easy sentences. They do not care. take the lives of passing women”.

The systematic criminalization of women who suffer miscarriages

The Central American nation has one of the toughest laws in the world on abortion. Since 1998, a draconian law prohibits termination of pregnancy in all circumstances, including in the case of rape or danger to the health of the mother or fetus. Interrupting a pregnancy can mean a sentence of up to eight years in prison for Salvadoran women.

Evelyn, one of four women released in 2021 who served prison terms after being accused of abortion in El Salvador. © Rodrigo Sura / EFE

But what the Citizen Group for the Decriminalization of Abortion denounces, and what the ‘Esme’ case puts back in the spotlight, is the criminalization of women who have suffered an obstetric emergency.

It is worth mentioning that a pregnancy can present complications at any stage of its development, and that according to data from the World Health Organization, in 2015, 830 women died a day from this cause.





However, when Salvadoran women go through this experience and try to seek medical help, they can be arrested on suspicion of having attempted an abortion. The judges “begin by accusing them of abortion and then accuse them of aggravated homicide, due to the maternal bond, whose prison sentence ranges between 30 and 50 years,” explains Morena Herrera.

In the last two decades, around 181 women who experienced obstetric emergencies “were prosecuted for abortion or aggravated homicide in El Salvador,” according to figures from the Citizen Group for the Decriminalization of Abortion.

Manuela was sentenced to 30 years, the minimum sentence provided for the crime of aggravated homicide, which can reach up to 50 years. © AFP

For imprisoning women who suffered spontaneous abortions, the Salvadoran State accumulates processes and sentences, even at the international level. On November 30, the Inter-American Court of Human Rights condemned the country for violating various rights of a woman identified as ‘Manuela’.

La Salvadoreña died serving a 30-year sentence for an out-of-hospital delivery, classified as aggravated homicide. ‘Manuela’, illiterate and poor, suffered from undiagnosed lymphatic cancer. The illness is believed to have caused an obstetric emergency, and on February 26, 2008, in a latrine, she expelled the fetus and passed out.

At that time, the Inter-American Court indicated that obstetric emergencies, since they are medical conditions, cannot automatically generate a criminal sanction.

Lack of training of medical personnel and breach of medical secrecy

In an interview with France 24, the regional director of the Center for Reproductive Rights, Catalina Martínez, sets off the alarm: “With the ‘Esme’ case, El Salvador is failing to comply with the sentence of the Inter-American Court.”

Catalina Martínez also recalls that this sentence for the case of ‘Manuela’ had underlined at the time a lack of training of medical personnel to identify and attend to an obstetric emergency.

On the other hand, the ruling highlighted “the serious violation of medical secrecy in these cases. The patient/doctor relationship must be confidential and the medical duty must prevail over the duty to report. Women must be able to go to the hospital without fear of being criminalized. The role of doctors is not that of a prosecutor,” insists Catalina Martínez.

Teodora del Carmen Vásquez, convicted of “aggravated homicide” for a miscarriage in 2008, was also a victim of El Salvador’s draconian anti-abortion law. © Oscar Rivera / AFP

But what the case of ‘Esme’ also reflects is the aggravated discrimination against women living in poverty, “especially due to the lack of access to health services, but also because of the stigmatization of being peasants.”

A conclusion shared by Catalina Martínez, from the Center for Reproductive Rights: “Throughout Latin America and the Caribbean, the most vulnerable women are those who live in areas where the State is less present, where there is less access to health information Here it is not just a question of women’s rights, but of social justice”.

“We need the law to change. We know that it is a long-term struggle, and that there are powerful wills that try to turn El Salvador into a moral benchmark that keeps women in a place of subordination, of oppression. However, we do not We are going to stop until they are all released,” says Morena Herrera.

With EFE, Reuters and local media