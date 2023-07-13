In news that fills the conservation community with hope, the entity’s authorities have announced the birth of a litter of seven Mexican Gray Wolf pupsa species that is in danger of extinction, in Tenancingo, State of Mexico.

This incredible unprecedented event marks the largest litter ever recorded in the country and represents an important step towards the preservation of this emblematic species.

danger of extinction

The Mexican Gray Wolf, which in 1976 was declared extinct in its natural environment, managed to obtain a new classification as “endangered” in 2019. Now, in this year 2023, we celebrate the birth of four females and three males in the State of Mexico, an event of great relevance for the conservation of this iconic species.

Guarded 24 hours

The seven cubs are currently protected from public view and are monitored 24 hours a day through a closed circuit at the Hermenegildo Galeana Park Conservation Center, located in the Mexican municipality of Tenancingo.

With only three months old these cubs are in good health and its growth develops optimally. Her mother comes from said center in the State of Mexico, while his father is a specimen from the United States.

The State Commission for Natural Parks and Fauna (CEPANAF) reported that the seven cubs were born in April this year, however, the news has now been released because the cubs have left their burrow. The delicate process of care and protection of these specimens has been essential to guarantee their well-being and development.

About 300 copies throughout Mexico and the US

Currently, it is estimated that there are around 300 Mexican Gray Wolf specimens in captivity, distributed both in Mexico and the United States. The State of Mexico is home to 21 of these specimens, nine of them residents of the Hermenegildo Galeana Park and the remaining 12 located in the ‘El Ocotal’ Center for the Conservation of Mexican Species, both fundamental efforts for the preservation of the species.

The conservation work of the Mexican Gray Wolf has been constant and fruitful during the last 12 years, with the reintroduction of specimens into their natural habitat. So far, a total of 17 specimens have been released in the Chihuahua mountains, where it is estimated that there are 45 adults and 17 litters born in the wild. This work has been possible thanks to the collaboration of the National Commission for Protected Natural Areas (Conanp), which in September 2022 carried out the most recent reintroduction of seven specimens into their natural environment.

The news of the birth of this litter of seven Mexican gray wolves represents an important milestone in conservation efforts for the species. The dedication and joint work of various entities and organizations have made this achievement possible, providing renewed hope for the future of the Mexican Gray Wolf.