In El Salvador, whenever the anniversary of independence is remembered, minority populations never appear in the foreground. They are generally hidden under the garb of miscegenation. This is the case of the Afro-descendant community, which claims its vindication.

According to historical records, the African population arrived in El Salvador in the 16th century and was subjected to indigo and mining work.

After slavery was abolished in 1824, three years after independence, this population took root in Salvadoran territory. However, throughout this time they tried to strip them of their Afro identity.

Yohalmo Cabrera, an incisive researcher on black heritage, believes that El Salvador owes Afro-descendants more than is known. “Today that marks the 200th anniversary of that liberation, of that independence, the Afro-descendants, the heirs of the African footprint in El Salvador and many parts of Central America, we remain helpless, we remain forgotten,” he said.

In the last population census, 7,441 Salvadorans identified themselves as Afro-descendants, however, the State continues to deny their existence, they denounce.

In the report presented by the Government of El Salvador before the United Nations Convention for the Elimination of Racial Discrimination in 2005, it is stated that “there is no black population in El Salvador, as it is the only country in Central America that does not have coasts. In the Caribbean sea”.

The fight for recognition

Yohalmo, together with the organization AFROOS (Afrodescendants Organized Salvadoreños), promoted in 2017 a constitutional reform to recognize Afro-descendants in the Magna Carta, a proposal that was ignored, closing the possibility of promoting public policies to make visible and protect the rights of this sector. “We have not had policies in favor of Afro-Salvadorans deserving ourselves and making us proud of our roots,” claimed Yency Lemos, director of AFROOS.

Yency is frequently confused with a Caribbean woman, for those her skin, her features, are of distant genetics and she has had to get used to taking several minutes to clarify the origin of her ancestors and the African footprint in the country.

Carlos Lara is a young artist who for a long time was not aware of his roots, despite his unmistakably Afro hair, because in his family he never got explanations. Now, with his paintings, he goes in search of that identity by portraying the faces of his past and his similes. His works are essentially mirrors to “give a face to that identity denied for many years, for many decades,” he points out.

Carlos’s art is introspection, but it is also pride and activism. His canvases seek to tear down the walls of discrimination and racism in a society whitewashed by miscegenation.