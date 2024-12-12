The Supreme Court prosecutor, a witness in the case opened against García Ortiz for revealing secrets, accuses the accused of using the Prosecutor’s Office to protect himself



12/12/2024



Updated at 07:43h.





If at no time in his long career has he mince words, now, at the gates of his retirement, much less so. The prosecutor of the Supreme Court Salvador Viada, a witness in the case opened against Álvaro García Ortiz for revelation of secrets, corroborated…









Session limit reached

Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.



try again













You have exceeded the session limit

You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.



Keep browsing







Article for subscribers only