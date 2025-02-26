The role of the mediator is to mediate, as the name implies, and that was interpreted until a few days ago by the Salvadoran Francisco Galindo. But on Saturday he surprised almost everyone asking Junts to withdraw the announced issue of trust to Pedro Sánchez. … He surprised almost everyone because Junts and PSOE had agreed their statement. Maybe this is the moment of greatest affinity between Carles Puigdemont and Sánchez: Immigration agreement is imminent, according to which the Mossos will be incorporated into the surveillance of borders; Puigdemont has the perception, certain, that the Government is working seriously so that Catalan can be official in Europe and the Council of Ministers yesterday approved the protocol number 16 of the European Convention on Human Rights, which allows the high Spanish courts of Ask the European Court of Human Rights to issue advisory opinions on the interpretation of laws in Spain.

In this environment of trust and cordiality, the vote on the issue of trust, which despite its non -binding character both bothered Pedro Sánchez, had stopped making sense but Junts needed to withdraw some kind of staging so as not to give his voters The feeling that he gave up. And what Puigdemont agreed with Zapatero in his Friday meeting, with the idea not only that a great discontent was to pretend to the media, it was precisely that the mediator recommended The withdrawal of the motionso that Junts had some excuse to do so without disappointing the faction of their bases that still believe in the whole or nothing of independence. “Quiet,” said the former president at the exit of the meeting, “the legislature will last until 2027.”

This phrase locked more than the imminent intervention of the mediator and that is that the budget pact is less far from completing, although For this purpose It will be logically necessary to deploy another repertoire of assignments and concessions, even if they are, like these, much more rimbombant than substantial.

Although during the weekend some Juns leaders staged a great anger for the alleged “blackmail” of Zapatero, which transcended the media, the truth is that both the Letter from the mediator As the staging of this anger were agreed to preserve the myth of the irreducible and heroic Puigdemont, and hide to the one that has reduced the cause of the independence of Catalonia in a personal problem. Another lie to his voters who proclaimed independence and did not defend it a weekend.

Puigdemont, who does not send in Catalonia or in the Barcelona City Council, and only has one of the four Catalan councils, is willing to bleed to Pedro Sánchez but not even the point of dropping the government. Although sometimes they can coincide in some votes, the fugitive is not in the mental scenario of equidistance with the Popular Party, nor will it be at least until once the next general elections and always depending on the result. Therefore, the truth that Junts is caught by arithmetic to the PSOE is true but limits with Another less everyday truth And deeper that if Sánchez uses his prerogative of the electoral call, it is very unlikely that Juns will have such a willing president and some decisive deputies to smooth his criminal horizon and make possible his return to Spain. Puigdemont needs Sánchez at least as much as the government needs its seven votes. Hence Zapatero’s security on the stability of the legislature.