Laporta did not want Juli Guiu to happen again, that is, a manager opposed her commissioner eagerness. And much less in an apartment as juicy as that of marketing, and that so much economic elasticity allows. Of … So in his head and without telling anyone he decided that the new manager in charge of this department was going to be his friend Rafa Yuste, first vice president and responsible for the sports area, the only one who has always been and unconditionally beside him since the beginning of his adventure in Barça. Without having even told Yuste, and carried out by the euphoria of the registration of Dani Olmo, the president communicated Joan Soler, a manager responsible for base football, during the celebration of the Super Cup in Arabia, which was going to be the new sports vice president.

But when after a few days Laporta explained to his friend the change, Yuste denied Redondo. The official argument is that he likes his current occupation; The unofficial one is that not only does not know anything about marketing but does not want to be involved or be an accomplice of the president’s commission spokesman, no matter how friend. Lorta had no choice but to abort the operation, causing the disgust of Joan Soler, offended by the non -granting of the promised ascent and that in a sudden dignity, he has separated from the day to day of the Board, does not go to the meetings or go to the box on the game days. In addition, the fruit also of his outrage, Soler has leaked that he wants to leave the club, but with the nuance that he wants to do it without causing any ravage to Laporta, with which he has not had inconvenience in traveling recently to Azerbaiyan to open a new football school of the club, in a demonstration that the business is more important than any scruple and giving an unequivocal clue to why the president wanted him as a second area in another area Like football.

Soler will leave the club when he has the feeling of having sufficiently squeezed his position and will do so for personal reasons and without scandal. Rafa Yuste has not fallen exactly in disgrace, or at least not yet, but is no longer part of the hard core that makes decisions with the president. Laporta has a very clear objective for his second presidency, he has no blush to pursue him in a discovered face, and any of his surroundings that gets in his way, even if he is recommending prudence to avoid major evils, he has ostracism as the only destination.











Session boundary

Access to premium content is open by courtesy of the establishment where you are, but right now there are too many users connected at the same time. Please try it after a few minutes.



Try again













You have exceeded the session limit

You can only have three sessions initiated at the same time. We have closed the oldest session to continue sailing without limits in the rest.



Keep sailing







Article only for subscribers