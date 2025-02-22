



Barça has exhausted the patience of the clubs, fed up to strive to comply with the rules while LapTa jumps them to the discovered using its usual commission agencies, and sometimes some new, as is the case of the Moldavo Ruslan Birladeanu, which he put … of toll to Orange to assign the contract of the 5G connection for the new Camp Nou. The information in this regard published by Marcos Lamelas in ‘El Confidencial’ is as detailed and accurate as convoluted, but the summary is that once again Barça has used the most gross financial engineering to skip the rules and take competitive advantage. Talking about adulterated competition is a victimism that does not lead anywhere but it is not an exaggerated description. The money with which Dani Olmo and Pau Víctor was registered is as doubtful as the embolado that is and represents Barça Vision, another empty set that Laporta had the carelessness of valuing at 400 million euros.

But the enemy to beat is Real Madrid and in this concentrate his efforts Javier Tebas and the Federation. Any ammunition is worth, from the offices to the areas, and helping Barcelona is a minor evil if you get the big game piece that is to isolate and destroy the only club that really leads the opposition to a expired and ruinous business model . Without being able to dispose of their income, it is impossible for Barça and Madrid, and even the keys such as Athletic or Atlétic Heaks. In this sense, the arbitral favoritism that benefits Barcelona lately has not to be read as a favor to the Catalan club, but as an attack on Real Madrid and very specifically to its president, which are at the same time punished with arbitrations, at least scandalous and collegiate of questioned reputation.

Barça trembles in the very delicate balance of a cross -hate game and takes a slice of a carambola that surpasses him. It won’t always be like that. The other Spanish clubs have lost patience, Thebes throws and loosen to content the little ones but above all to weaken Madrid and face Laporta and Florentino. Jan continues as if nothing already full daylight in his usual business.











