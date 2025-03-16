The main difference between Barcelona and Atlético is philosophical and is manifested in its coaches. Barcelona reading is that Simeone does not expect to win anything but is afraid to lose everything, and that for Flick the only fear is not trying with enough courage … And he is so convinced of what makes hope leave no space to the anxiety. Thus they arrived yesterday to the Metropolitan: Simeone came from losing as always and Flick confirming his team’s open candidacy for all titles at stake. Atlético was tired and Barcelona, ​​euphoric. In betting houses what was most paid was the visiting victory.

Athletic reading is that Simeone is the most lethal Kryptonite for Barça, even if only momentarily as last night, with his orderly and overwhelming defense, his lethal cons and that tendency of the Flick team to pile up when the spaces are shrinking, which leads him to be ineffective and despair. This impatience to Barcelona only knows how to create Atlético, and yesterday did not stop doing it systematically disabled the Barca offensive apparatus and taking advantage of the almost unique opportunity it had throughout the first part.

Beyond this or any other result, the coach of Atlético de Madrid would have to educate his Giulian son in the elementary nobility of not pretending aggressions that do not exist, especially in the era of the VAR in which everything can be seen in slow motion as many times as necessary; And I do not say it for sportsmanship or sense of justice but because for a father it has always been particularly sad to see his kid by making a fool of public.

The doubt in the break, perhaps a doubt without too much sense taking into account its unequivocal trajectory, was whether in the second half the Simeone retractable and loser of the eighths of the Champions or one more propositive – but highly unlikely – with the lesson of the cowardice learned. Another less obvious and prognostic doubt was if Wednesday’s fatigue would make a dent in the players in front of a less rested Barça. What there was no doubt, on the other hand, is that Flick would go out for the game, without forming at any time even with the draw. Philosophy of football and life.

There was not too much surprise regarding Cholo, which as expected followed his own. Lewandowski’s immediate goal after Sorloth’s second gave the measure of a Barça that never yields, confirmed by Ferran’s draw. It was a prize for the cheerful, festive of football and a punishment to the stunic mentality, mean of Simeone, which reacted to the draw putting three centrals to secure half of the loot and the two goals with which Flick responded were much more than a victory and three points. Both coaches were surgically portrayed in their philosophy; And it was also clear about what part is the interest of good football.