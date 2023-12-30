Peru was shocked to learn that Peruvian rock icon Pedro Suárez-Vértiz had died after battling a degenerative disease. The interpreter of 'Lo ovidé' was veiled and cremated last December 29 at the Jardines de la Paz Cemetery. His wife and children thanked the fans who were present to also say goodbye to Suárez-Vértiz. On his side, his son Salvador dedicated some emotional words to his mother.

What did Salvador Suárez-Vértiz say about his father Pedro?

On their social networks, savior He published a photo of Pedro that dates back to approximately the 90s. In the caption, Salvador was grateful for the presence of his father in his life and dedicated the singer-songwriter's song 'Me elevé'.

“Thank you for being the best dad I could ask for. I love you infinite. Rise to the end, dad”, The post reads that it already has more than 2,000 reactions.

In the snapshot, Pedro and his son are seen enjoying a day at the beach. Photo: Instagram / Salvador Suárez-Vértiz

How many children did Pedro Suárez-Vértiz have?

The national vocalist He married Cynthia Martínez, whom he had known since 1991, when Pedro was 22 years old and she was 15. Until the last of their days, they both remained married and as a result they had three children.

The oldest is María José Suárez-Vértiz Martínez, who is approximately 29 years old. The second, savior, 24, and also has a taste for music. The last son is Thomaswho recently turned 19.

