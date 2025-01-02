Joan Laporta takes improvisation and cheating to such a point that in the end his irresponsibility has ended up overtaking him. The conditions for registering Dani Olmo have been known for a long time and the president has not minded continuing to do and undo with his usual levers and commission agents, with a brazenness unique in the world of football today and with the complicity of blinded partners of fanaticism and laziness, which have abandoned the team in Montjuic and the club in the hands of a board that since it arrived has only accelerated without brakes towards collapse. In any serious company or club, Dani Olmo’s non-registration would be grounds for resignation. Immediate and unappealable resignation and the president who had become former president would not be able to leave his house for several months, until the fans and members forgot about his house. The institutional ridicule that Laporta has made Barça suffer is worse than conceding 0-5 against Real Madrid to open the new stadium. Any victimhood is always false, and lying, but in this case it is so hypocritical and so false that it cannot even be commented on. Laporta has had Javier Tebas as his main ally to register Dani Olmo and all the other players. Tebas has been carrying out all the exercises since Joan returned to the presidency of the club, showing that he believes an accounting fiction that he is the first to know that has no consistency, nor any logic other than that of deception. Everyone knows it and even the consulting firm that the president of Barcelona commissioned the audit has included devastating reservations in its report. Not even those who are in Laporta’s salary dare to risk their prestige by lying in the scandalous way in which they would have to do so to prove that Barça has no losses. But despite such blatant evidence, the president of LaLiga has behaved like just another Barcelona fan, accepting completely inadmissible and deceitful economic concepts so that in some way, completely fraudulent, Barça’s accounts would balance and the club and the team could continue signing and Furthermore, according to the whim of a president who has not taken into account sporting aspects, but rather the needs of his usual commission agents. It must be remembered that Dani Olmo was not the signing that Barça wanted. The desired one was Iñaki Williams, but the club could not get him precisely due to lack of money. The incorporation of Olmo became effective thanks to the fact that Leipzig accepted the payment in comfortable terms and wanted to get rid of a player who was injured a lot, scored little and had problems. In any case, also with the registration of this player Javier Tebas He was willing to accept any small indication of compliance with the rule, no matter how weak or direct it may be, but the president of Barcelona has taken everything to such an extreme that in the end the operation has blown up. This is what ends up happening even to beings to whom we believe that nothing will ever happen to them. It is a shame and a terrible ridicule that Dani Olmo could not be registered before the end of the year. No matter how much Barça has announced a judicial battle to reverse the situation, a failure of this caliber reveals disastrous management. The fault does not lie exclusively with Laporta, who, especially throughout his second presidency, has not deceived anyone and has developed his shabby, ruinous style and worse things without any scruples and in full view of the entire world. Only a fanatical, ignorant and voluntarily blind fan could endorse such a scandal. Barça is exactly where its partners and critical mass have wanted. The owners of Barça are the members and the fact that it has come this far cannot be separated from their coarseness or the indifference with which they relate to their club in truly serious matters, while in the absurd quarrels, in the fight over beer and stands, and the most provincial debates tear their clothes over nonsense. The same month that Laporta gave Darren Dein 50 million euros in commission for doing nothing, because the contract with Nike was closed since May, Olmo has not been able to be registered for 60 million euros. When Barcelona fans have the slightest temptation to be outraged, they should remember that the sponsorship agreement with the sports brand, and all its consequences, was approved by themselves in the assembly.

