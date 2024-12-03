everything will be fine
“The club considers it essential that the boy’s prominence grows gradually and without offending anyone’s sensitivity.”
Xavi made him debut in the first team without a contract, Laporta realized this and his usual commission agent, Jorge Mendes, took away Iván de la Peña’s representation of the boy by paying a million euros to his father and mother, and so on… .
Session limit reached
- Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.
try again
You have exceeded the session limit
- You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.
Keep browsing
Article for subscribers only
Report a bug
#Salvador #Sostres #club #activated #LamineYamaldependence
Leave a Reply