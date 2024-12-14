The footballer Piqué and the businessman Piqué. The charming Piqué, who disarms with a smile, and the arrogant and contemptuous Piqué. The supersexy Piqué and the Piqué who made his children’s mother cry. The Piqué who negotiated on behalf of the squad and the sneaky Piqué who betrayed his teammates, especially Rosell and Bartomeu. All these images, and all these feelings, make up his memory. That his heritage has been risked, all in one, in the business idea of ​​revolutionizing the world of sports through entertainment deserves respect. Few footballers have been able to create such sophisticated projects and invest a good part of their earnings in them. What was a failure in the Davis Cup (business does not always go well) is becoming a success in the Kings League in countries like Brazil or Mexico and more recently in Italy. The image that Piqué gives is that of a daring and smart boy, but who has not understood that the “anything goes” in football does not apply to business. He has not surrounded himself with competent businessmen who could guide him, nor does he have adequate control of his public image, nor does he know the codes of what we could call ‘business hygiene’, nor of course the serious consequences that in this area can have excessive dose of macarrism and frivolity. There are two Piqués and both of them make up his image: that of one of the best centre-backs in Europe, world famous and prodigious initiative, who outside of football was capable of rubbing shoulders with businessmen as relevant as Mark Zuckerberg , and the vulgar Piqué who gets involved with the waitress, talks to Rubiales like a coachman and is highly reckless both in the way he invests and in the way he treats his partners. Five years ago he was the model of success that everyone wanted to have around, today he is not a plague but his popularity is somewhat declining in a hypocritical and losing society like the Catalan one, which hates success but longs to be close to everything that dazzles . The same ones who now babble about their failures are those who were lining up to hug him and will do so again when the Kings League emerges. Regarding the Kings League and as always happens with the two faces of Piqué, the good business result that this can have business in 3-5 years contrasts with the animosity it has created in federation football. Due to his strategy of signing top Catalan players, with salaries of 400 euros per month, offering them 1,000 and the promise of playing with old glories and appearing on TV, they accuse him of having destroyed the regional youth team. It is not a criticism that has a great media resonance, but it adds to the grievance and the groundswell that in these cases is also important. The relationship with Barça remains without ups and downs. With his former teammates – especially with Messi – the relationship is null, not to mention disastrous. Those who wrote ‘traitor’ on the locker room blackboard do not forgive. On the other hand, with Joan Laporta the relationship is close and affectionate. Piqué agrees to all the club’s requests and the club thanks him in logical correspondence. There are no quarrels or outstanding bills. Perhaps that is why the rumors about his eventual candidacy for the presidency of the entity have completely disappeared. Everything flows smoothly and Flick’s young players adore him and when he goes to Montjuic to watch the games, he comes down at the end to greet them. MORE INFORMATION news Yes The great project of evil news Yes Getting the chicken wrong news Yes The story of the Camp Nou: until September nothing news Yes Barça activates against the Lamine-Yamal-dependence news Yes Flick and the fallen In Andorra, after the club’s brilliant career, the first season was once again unnecessarily arrogant and unpleasant with the government of the Principality, using the team’s success as blackmail to get them to pay for the new stadium, given that the field where they currently play was lent to them for a few months but is needed for rugby, as the authorities warned them from the start. local. It is true that everything can be improved, but for now Andorra has been relegated. Piqué will most likely lose the 40 million euros that the Davis Cup rightly demands, which together with his divorce will leave his assets affected. . The future economic success of the Kings League, more than a wish, is a necessity.

