Pep Guardiola sometimes collapses. Pep is hurt like an unfocused diva because England has not wanted him as their coach and staying at City for one more year is his primary reaction. And Pep is exhausted. It is not the first time that Pep collapses. Things of perfectionists and obsessives. It’s his character. Dreaming in decimals that do not exist and waking up anxious as if from a nightmare. The 2-6 match at the Bernabéu was prepared two or three days before at the Ciudad Deportiva. He called Messi at night and sent him over to explain the then-new theory of the false nine. In Rome, their second Champions League, the players came out stunned by the absurd motivational video that had been played after the last talk and it took them a few minutes to play well. In his office as Barça coach, he had possible microphones scanned every three months and had the players monitored in case they went out at night. When Gundogan arrived at Barça he explained that Pep called him late at night to talk to him about the rectangles into which he subdivides the playing field to assign each person their task. This is Pep’s glory and this is his tragedy. Because what has separated him from being the coach with the most Champions Leagues in history is not to be found in his indisputable, wonderful talent, but in his personality, the same one that has led him to success. A poem – Derrida writes it – always runs the risk of being nothing, but it would be nothing without that risk. Pep, in life and in football, takes everything to a point where it is wonderful and impossible. Miraculous and terrible. Thanks to his way of acting and being we have known a football that has dazzled us, and because of his way of acting and being he is suffering this setback, among many others that he has already suffered. The defense to the death of his football ideas It contrasts with the calculated and petty interest with which he manages the public projection of his image, overriding affections and other loyalties. The courage of his football principles is the opposite of his mellifluous political ideas, always wrong and with a pathological difficulty in understanding what freedom is. Their support for the independence process and Open Arms indicates not only a supreme ignorance but also a facile do-goodism given over to the cheap applause of the middle lane. We don’t need to ask him: we know what he thinks about Trump, Israel, Elon Musk and Syria. The only thing left to know is what time the garbage truck passes in Manchester. MORE INFORMATION news Yes Madrid against usury news Yes Dani Olmo’s inscription in the air news Yes Boys who need a couple of slaps news Yes Piqué , between admiration and contempt. Pep is also sunk by the narcissistic comedy, the vanity of a diva wounded because England has not chosen him as their coach, which is the compelling reason why he decided to renew for the City. Turning ten years old, “the round number”, today we know that it was an excuse. What made Pep’s brain explode, until he was plunged into this crisis, is that between him and Touchel, the English federation preferred the German. I had everything prepared. He had ordered it to be spread by his usual trumpet players. He had given “permission” to Txiki Beguiristain to withdraw. In his brain the page of Manchester City is turned but in order not to be left with nothing and as revenge for the national team, he renewed for two years. Rodri’s injury doesn’t help, having to be left without Txiki – who is actually his sports director – mortifies him, and the faded hope of coaching the country that invented football to make it champion again has left him with his ego shaken and sunken. Exhaustion also plays a role, especially because Guardiola had mentally set a goal – June 2025 – to be able to live more peacefully.

