everything will be fine
«Laporta, so critical of these countries and these funds while he was in the opposition, has managed to get them into the club without it being too noticeable, without the permission or knowledge of the owners, who are the members, conveniently entertained by the circus. of registrations»
Laporta has won. It has created a need that did not exist. He has artificially accelerated the deadlines. He has presented Arab funds as saviors. He has paid 100 million euros for no one knows how many boxes or how many seats, or under what conditions. Not of course with…
Session limit reached
- Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.
try again
You have exceeded the session limit
- You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.
Keep browsing
Article for subscribers only
Report a bug
#Salvador #Sostres #Olmo #Laportas #dress #rehearsal #sell #Barça
Leave a Reply