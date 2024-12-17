Barça is a team of kids who are not exactly rich but posh and are only motivated by the greats. That’s why he’s going like a shot in the Champions League, victory in Germany against Dortmund included, and that’s why he scored four against Madrid at the Bernabéu. And that is why of the last 18 points in the League they have only won 5. We must remind these boys that despite the joy they have brought back to the city they have not yet won anything, nor are they more than young promises that we will see how many of They crystallize over time as stars. They are no one to be lazy against rivals they consider unstimulating. The failures have all been due to disorder, imprecision, giving initial victories to teams that then close and it is impossible to find space. Playing for Barça is not a right and there is no future for those who do not work. Playing for Barça is an honor that cannot be reciprocated with apathy and the only explanation for the same team that Germany takes on losing at home against Leganés is a different motivation in the two games. And it is unacceptable that children who, because they are not even adults, act with this frivolity instead of taking the privilege of wearing the shirt as sacred. Dani Olmo’s decline is not a lack of attitude but it exposes the penultimate trap of Laporta. When Barça could not sign Nico Williams, due to not being able to pay in cash, the president gave us the “great deal” with Olmo and due to his finesse in the first games it seemed like another of his geniuses. But time has passed, the injuries have arrived, what used to flow as if by magic has become blurred, clumsy and has to be forced; and today we understand much better why his former team, Leipzig, sent him to us immediately and with a minimum bond that he saw that we intended to sign him, and allowed us to pay in comfortable installments. The worst thing about these crises is that they really come to fruition. happen because they demonstrate that moral and spiritual misery are inherent to a certain Spanish youth, and that not even a Germanic coach can fully control them. The good thing about these crises is that they don’t really exist and that the only thing these kids need to react is a couple of slaps from life so that where their parents’ education didn’t reach, they reach the devastating pedagogical power of competitive tension.

