The president of Barcelona will appear as a defendant for an alleged fraud of 4,700,000 million euros

everything will be fine





Joan Laporta will appear on Monday as a defendant for an alleged crime of swindling 4,700,000 million euros and facing a prison sentence of up to 6 years.

The complainants allege that they were approached to invest in CSSB Limited – a company driven by…









Session limit reached

Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.



try again













You have exceeded the session limit

You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.



Keep browsing







Article for subscribers only