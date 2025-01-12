«Laporta takes his greed and his feeling of impunity so far that even a guy like his former vice president has been able to show his dignity with a resignation on principle»





The former vice president of Barcelona, ​​Juli Guiu, has had a taste of his own medicine and Laporta has taken from him what he had achieved just as in the music festival sector, to which he is dedicated, Guiu took from Mr. Martín Pérez everything by far. ..









Session limit reached

Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.



try again













You have exceeded the session limit

You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.



Keep browsing







Article for subscribers only