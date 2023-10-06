In America they are having a great time, the team is leading and playing its best football in a long time. It is a fact and within Coapa it is understood as such, that they are the favorites to win the Liga MX this December. Even so, this is not the first time that this perception has been had of those from the country’s capital, with Solari and Fernando Ortíz at the time they also gave the impression that they were invincible and in the end they did not achieve glory.
More news about America
There are several players on André Jardine’s squad who have greatly raised their sporting level in recent weeks. One of them is the veteran Luis Fuentes, who started the semester as a substitute and given the need to improve the lower zone, he obtained an opportunity from the coach that to date he has not let go. The player has shown a very important physical condition for someone who is 37 years old and has consequently sent Salvador Reyes to the bench, someone who has not given America what they expected.
Reyes himself assured that he operates in a state of self-criticism and is the first to be clear that his time in America has been gray, since the amount of money that was paid for him does not go hand in hand with what the former Puebla has contributed on the field of play. Even so, Salvador assures that he is working hard to improve and reverse his present, something that he will have to do if he does not want to leave the squad in the month of December.
CONTINUE READING: All the UEFA Champions League finals of the 21st Century, ranked
#Salvador #Reyes #selfcriticism #sporting #level